Reports | Jorginho could leave Chelsea at the end of his current deal in summer of 2023
Today at 8:19 PM
According to Fabrizio Romano, Jorginho's agent João Santos has hinted that the Chelsea midfielder is not currently in talks to extend his current deal at the club. Jorginho's agent was uncertain to when talks would commence and claimed that it is not a sure thing that they will enter into talks.
Jorginho joined Chelsea in the summer of 2018 from Napoli for a reported transfer fee of £50m with £7m in potential add-ons. Manchester City and Chelsea were engaged in discussions with Jorginho's entourage over a possible move and ultimately the London club were victorious in their pursuit of the Italian. The Italian midfielder joined Chelsea on the same day his former coach at Napoli Maurizio Sarri was hired at the club.
The 29-year-old has since established himself as one of Chelsea’s most important players as he has made 159 appearances for the Blues while scoring 21 goals and providing five assists across all competitions. Not only that, the defensive midfielder has helped the club secure a Europa League, UEFA Super Cup, and Champions League trophy during his time at the club.
But Jorginho has less than two years remaining on his deal and speculation continues to mount over his tenure at Stamford Bridge. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Jorginho’s agent João Santos has claimed that the former Napoli player is not engaged in discussions with the London club over extending his deal. Santos had earlier opened the door to a transfer away from Chelsea and claimed that it would be a dream for the midfielder to return to his home country.
He also hinted at the fact that Jorginho might not enter into talks with the European champions over an extension as he might be interested in moving onto greener pastures. Santos did not completely shut the door of the possibility of Jorginho extending his stay with the Blues as he claimed that discussions could commence in the next few months.
Jorginho’s agent João Santos: “We’re not in talks to extend the current deal with Chelsea. He’s still under contract until June 2023 - maybe we’ll open talks in the next months”, he said to TMW. 🔵🇮🇹 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 1, 2021
