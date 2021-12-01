I made the right choice as I'm here with the best players in the world, asserts Vinicius Jr

"At the beginning it was complicated, everything changes, the language, you have to adapt quickly. But I was with my family and friends and that helped me. It was difficult, but now I'm in love with Madrid and I want to stay here for many years and make history at this club. It was always my dream. Every kid in Brazil dreams of playing here, because there were many Brazilians who succeeded here and I want to make history like them. We are working for that,” Vinicius told Marca.