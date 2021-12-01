I made the right choice as I'm here with the best players in the world, asserts Vinicius Jr
Today at 7:20 PM
Vinicius Jr has admitted that playing for Real Madrid was always his dream and revealed that he aims to succeed and make history at the Spanish club by the end of his career. The Brazilian also credited the fans and the club for showing him love and support over the years he has spent in Spain.
Vinicius Jr joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2017 from Flamengo for a reported fee of €46 million which was at the time the second most expensive sale in the history of Brazilian football. The Brazilian winger has gone on to make 137 appearances for the Blancos while scoring 25 goals and registering 30 assists across all competitions. But the 21-year-old was often the subject of intense criticism from media and supporters alike for his inefficiency in the final third of his pitch.
The Brazilian has matured his game and improved his skillset over the years and is enjoying his best campaign with the Spanish giants this season. Vinicius has developed into a deadly finisher in the final third of the pitch as he has scored 11 goals and provided seven assists in just 19 appearances across all competitions. The Brazilian explained how he initially adapted to Spain and outlined his intentions during his time at Madrid.
"At the beginning it was complicated, everything changes, the language, you have to adapt quickly. But I was with my family and friends and that helped me. It was difficult, but now I'm in love with Madrid and I want to stay here for many years and make history at this club. It was always my dream. Every kid in Brazil dreams of playing here, because there were many Brazilians who succeeded here and I want to make history like them. We are working for that,” Vinicius told Marca.
"I hope to help the team. I now have 11 goals, five assists and two penalties in 18 games. Now I want to get to the end of the season as I started it, and be ready to win everything we're going to play, which I think the team is ready for," he added.
