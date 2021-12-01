Gabriel Magalhaes showed a lot of character but he was fine, admits Mikel Arteta

CCTV footage has emerged with the video showing two masked men approaching Gabriel after he steps out of his vehicle and into his garage. Gabriel had initially held his hands in the air and removed his watch but reacted quickly to punch the intruder in the face after he lunged forward to strike with the bat. One of the robbers dropped off his hat in the process which allowed the police to identify him via DNA. The footage was recently released to the public and Arteta lauded the 23-year-old for his character.