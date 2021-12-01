Cristian Romero's injury is serious and will take time before we see him again, admits Antonio Conte

"[On Romero] the news is not positive, not good. Because the injury is serious and I think it will take time before to see him again. Surely next year and we need to check his injury week by week but the injury is serious. Now he is trying to recover, he needs a long time. He needs time to recover. It's a pity because he's an important player for us but the injury is very serious. January, February I don't know but 2021 is finished to play. We have to wait to recover well but the injury is serious,” Conte told in his pre-match press conference.