Reports | Real Madrid set to sign Eduardo Camavinga on five year deal for €30 million fee
Today at 5:23 PM
According to multiple reports, Real Madrid are set to sign Stade Rennes’ starlet Eduardo Camavinga for a €30 million fee with the 18-year-old signing a five-year contract. The highly rated midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away with him reportedly keen on leaving this summer.
Despite serious interest from Manchester United, no move ever materialized for Eduardo Camavinga although reports indicated that the two parties came to an agreement over personal terms. However, the Red Devils’ move for Cristiano Ronaldo meant that they couldn’t get the deal over the line and thus it has left the 18-year-old looking for other options. But the highly rated midfielder has been linked with some of Europe’s best sides, including Barcelona and Real Madrid with reports indicating that PSG were his top suitor.
However, multiple sources – from ESPN to Fabrizio Romano – has revealed that Real Madrid have taken the lead with the club only waiting on a medical before announcing the midfielder. Romano has revealed that the French starlet will sign a five year contract with the Los Blancos and Rennes will receive a €30 million fee with no loan in place. The French side were looking at a loan back but ESPN reported that the club are happy despite that as Camavinga had only one year left on his contract and had refused an extension.
Furthermore, the Los Blancos have been after Camavinga for quite sometime with interest in the midfielder going all the way back to Zinedine Zidane’s first spell at the club. However, ESPN has further reported that the move has no connections to the reported breakdown in Real Madrid’s move for Kylian Mbappe this summer with them still reportedly looking to sign him.
