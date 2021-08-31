Reports | Real Madrid set to sign Eduardo Camavinga on five year deal for €30 million fee

Despite serious interest from Manchester United, no move ever materialized for Eduardo Camavinga although reports indicated that the two parties came to an agreement over personal terms. However, the Red Devils’ move for Cristiano Ronaldo meant that they couldn’t get the deal over the line and thus it has left the 18-year-old looking for other options. But the highly rated midfielder has been linked with some of Europe’s best sides, including Barcelona and Real Madrid with reports indicating that PSG were his top suitor.