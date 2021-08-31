Jordan Henderson signs new contract with Liverpool until 2025

Despite arriving from Sunderland more than a decade ago, few expected Jordan Henderson to still be at the club although the 31-year-old has exceeded expectations. The midfielder has become a key part of Jurgen Klopp ’s squad winning both the Champions League and the club’s first Premier League title although with one year left on his deal, it had many fans concerned. That was especially so after reports indicated that Henderson was unhappy with the terms offered to him.

However, things have changed as reports recently indicated that the two parties were inching closer towards deal and that has now been confirmed. The Reds announced it officially via their social media pages with the Liverpool captain signing a four year contract extension, keeping him at the club until at least 2025. Henderson exclaimed his joy at the new contract and admitted that he’s looking forward to the future.

“It’s amazing to finally get it done and just concentrate on looking forward and what the future may hold. I’m in a different place of course, as a player and as a person, from when I first walked in. I’ve learned and grown a lot over my time here, and I’ve got to thank a lot of people for that,” Henderson told Liverpool’s official website.

“I’ve loved every minute of it, even when I look back at the tough times, I was still enjoying being a part of this football club. The longer I can do that, the better for me really. I want to be here as long as possible, I’ve always said that. To continue this journey is incredible for me and my family, and I hope the fans and the club feel the same way.”