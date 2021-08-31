Italy is good example for us to follow because we have potential, proclaims Manuel Neuer
Today at 7:13 PM
Germany captain Manuel Neuer believes that the Die Mannschaft should try and follow Italy’s example to help get the best out of their team and the potential they have. The Germans replaced Joachim Low with Hansi Flick as their new head coach after Euro 2020, with them starting a new era under Flick.
With Germany disappointing in their last two major tournaments before Euro 2020, it had many concerned that Joachim Low was taking the team in the wrong direction. That saw the German football association replace Low with Hansi Flick and the decision was announced before the Euro 2020 with Low set to step down post the tournament. Despite that, Die Mannschaft were knocked out in the round of 16 in the tournament, ending Low’s illustrious era as the German head coach.
But with Hansi Flick set to usher in a new era, it has many fans and critics left wondering at what exactly the former Bayern Munich coach might do as the new head coach. However, in an interview, Manuel Neuer has admitted that Germany should look to replicate how Italy played as a team in order to bring the best out of their team. The Die Mannschaft captain further added that they have the potential to be a great team but need to bring it out on the field.
"Italy were a unit. You could see how active they were, how they communicated, with what joy they played. Italy is a good example to follow. We have to do the same thing as them. When I look at our team I know how much potential we have, even if we haven’t reached that level in the last few tournaments. We need to bring everything we need onto the pitch,” Neuer said at a press conference.
