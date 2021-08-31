Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano pulls out of France squad after thigh injury
In a statement, Bayern Munich have confirmed that Dayot Upamecano has pulled out of the France squad and returned to Munich after an injury to his thigh. The 22-year-old was called up as part of Didier Deschamps’ squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers after an impressive start to the season.
Despite criticism over the move for leaving RB Leizpig, few fans will deny the impact that Dayot Upamecano has had on the Bayern Munich defense. The Frenchman has proven to be a mainstay for new boss Julian Nagelsmann so far, playing in every game for the club and has thrived along the way. So much so, that it earned him a call up for the French national side with Upamecano part of Didier Deschamps’ 23-man team for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.
But reports late last night indicated that the Frenchman had to pull out and Bayern Munich have confirmed the news. The statement released by the club has revealed that the 22-year-old has suffered an injury to his right thigh and thus has to pull out from the squad. France’s official social media page confirmed the same and revealed that Clement Lenglet has replaced him in the squad.
“Dayot Upamecano has made an early return to Munich. The Bayern defender has been forced to pull out of the France squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers due to muscular problems in his right thigh,” reads the statement on the club’s website.
Dayot #Upamecano has been forced to pull out of the France squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers due to muscular problems in his right thigh.— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) August 31, 2021
Dayot Upamecano souffre d'une blessure à la cuisse droite. Il est remplacé par Clément Lenglet https://t.co/OUnQ8otg1T— Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) August 30, 2021
