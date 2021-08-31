Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano pulls out of France squad after thigh injury

Despite criticism over the move for leaving RB Leizpig, few fans will deny the impact that Dayot Upamecano has had on the Bayern Munich defense. The Frenchman has proven to be a mainstay for new boss Julian Nagelsmann so far, playing in every game for the club and has thrived along the way. So much so, that it earned him a call up for the French national side with Upamecano part of Didier Deschamps’ 23-man team for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.