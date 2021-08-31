2021-22 ISL | Kerala Blasters FC rope in former La Liga star Alvaro Vazquez

Born in Barcelona, the 30-year old started his football life at a young age when he became a part of RCD Espanyol’s youth system in 2005. Four years later, he made his senior team debut and in 2010, he did his La Liga debut with the same club. He then went on to join Getafe CF in 2012. During his stint at Getafe CF, he was also loaned to Swansea City where he debuted in the Premier League. Vázquez then returned to his first club, RCD Espanyol, for a four-year contract. Whilst on contract with them, he was loaned to Gimnàstic de Tarragona and Real Zaragoza of Segunda División. In 2019, he signed a three-year deal with Sporting de Gijón. He had also represented Spain in the 2011 FIFA U-20 World Cup where he completed the competition with five goals. In total he played 12 matches in the Premier League and over 150 games in La Liga.