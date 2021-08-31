2021-22 ISL | Jamshedpur FC sign Brazilian defender and former Chennaiyin FC star Eli Sabia

“I see Jamshedpur as a club and a city with big ambition. I want to give my best for the team and the fans who are so passionate about the team. I want to compete to win each match and battle to get the top honours for the club and the fans,” Eli claimed with delight on signing for Jamshedpur.

The 32-year-old comes with four seasons of Indian Super League (ISL) under his belt with his time at Chennaiyin FC before joining Jamshedpur, where he also helped his team to finals of the ISL in 2019-20 and the Super Cup in 2019.

Jamshedpur FC Head Coach, Owen Coyle was ecstatic to reunite with the Brazilian. “Eli is one of the best defenders in the ISL. He is an outstanding personality and is a real team player. He has been playing in the ISL for 4 seasons, one of them with me, and comes with a serial winning mentality. Just like Peter, he has a great command in defence and is very organised. His tall and robust presence will provide so much solidity and security at the back. I am looking forward to working with him again,” he said.