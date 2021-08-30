This is definitely strongest Manchester United team I’ve played in, proclaims Paul Pogba

In light of the club’s summer transfer business, Paul Pogba has confessed that this is one of the strongest teams that he has ever played in and believes they can win trophies. Manchester United have had an impressive transfer window signing Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane.

Despite their failure to sign Jadon Sancho last summer, Manchester United still went on to finish second in the Premier League behind only league champions Manchester City. However, the Red Devils not only signed Sancho this summer but also brought in Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo for cut-price deals in order to reinforce their squad. It has seen many fans and critics alike overjoyed at the squad that the Red Devils have with many labelling them as title favourites.

However, while competition for the Premier League title is tough with Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool also in the race, Paul Pogba believes that this team can win trophies. The French midfielder admitted that this is the strongest team he has played in and added that while the team knows it’s hard to win the title, they’ll do their best.

"There have always been strong Manchester United teams, but this is definitely the strongest [I've played in]. It is obviously in this club's DNA to win trophies. We have a strong team that can become champions. We know how hard it is, but we will do our best to lift the trophy this season,” Pogba told TV2.

The Frenchman’s future has been up in the air all summer especially with only one year left on his current contract and rumours indicated that a move was on the cards. However, with PSG stepping out of the race, no suitor has stepped up for Pogba, but, he also refused to comment on his long-term plans. Instead, the midfielder admitted that he’s happy and is enjoying his football right now after a holiday which is a huge difference as compared to the last term.

"To be honest, I am very happy, I enjoy myself. The Premier League is back, I play football again after a nice holiday, so it is very, very good. There is a huge difference from last season. Last season I had corona[virus] and no seasonal run-up, so it took a long time to get back in shape.

“This season I have trained, I have had a good start and I have been healthy. I feel much better and it makes a huge difference physically," he added.