Ruben Dias signs contract extension with Manchester City until 2027
Today at 3:12 PM
In an official statement, Manchester City have confirmed that Ruben Dias has signed a contract extension that could potentially keep the defender at the club until 2027. The 24-year-old signed from Benfica last summer and has since become one of the best defenders in world football.
Despite Manchester City signing Ruben Dias for a £62 million fee last summer, few expected the Portuguese center-back to do well for the club. However, despite all expectations, Dias thrived in his debut season with the Cityzens and walked away with not just the Premier League Player of the Season but also the 2020/21 Champions League defender of the season. Not only that, he played a key part as City reached both the Champions League final and won the Premier League title.
It has seen the 24-year-old become one of the best defenders in the world, with many fans and critics beyond impressed at the level of his performances. And in light of that, Manchester City have handed the defender a contract extension with them extending his current deal until the end of 2027 which Dias admitted that he was more than happy to sign. The Portuguese star further added that playing for the club has surpassed his expectations and he hopes that continues.
“I’m very happy to sign the new deal. I have enjoyed every single minute of my time at City since joining last year. Playing for City has surpassed all my expectations and it’s an absolute pleasure to be part of such an incredible squad. I would also like to thank Pep and the coaching staff for the way they have helped me to develop as a player and keep pushing me to improve,” Dias told Manchester City’s official website.
“To be part of the squad that achieved so much last season was incredible and made us all hungry to achieve even more. Now I just want to try and play my part in helping us be successful this season and beyond.”
We are delighted to announce that @rubendias has signed a new six-year contract! ✍️— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 30, 2021
Having joined from Benfica last September, Dias’ new deal will keep him at the Club through until the summer of 2027.
🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.