Reports | Tiemoue Bakayoko to undergo AC Milan medical ahead of loan move from Chelsea
Today at 8:49 PM
According to Sky Sports, Tiemoue Bakayoko is set to undergo a medical with AC Milan ahead of a two-year loan move from Chelsea which has an option to buy. The midfielder has struggled to establish himself with the Blues since his move from AS Monaco, making only 43 appearances for the club.
Ever since his move from AS Monaco in 2017, Tiemoue Bakayoko has failed to establish himself in the Chelsea squad with him instead spending more time out on loan than at the club. However, even then, during his time with Chelsea, Bakayoko scored three goals and three assists across all competitions with him making 43 appearances in the process. But he has had spells at AC Milan in 2018/19, AS Monaco in 2019/20 and with Napoli last season, impressing with all three clubs.
However, his time at Chelsea is coming to an end as Sky Sports has reported that Bakayoko is set to undergo a medical at AC Milan after the French midfielder was identified as a summer target back in June by the Italian club. It is understood that the Serie A side also wanted to purchase Chelsea pair Olivier Giroud and Hakim Ziyech but only managed to sign Giroud, who eventually move to Milan in July of the current transfer window for a minimal fee.
The report has further indicated that Bakayoko's 2018/19 loan spell with the Rossoneri has impressed many within the club and he is set to sign for them on a two year loan deal which has an option to buy as well. If the move does go through, the 27-year-old will become the club's sixth new addition of the summer alongside Giroud, Alessandro Florenzi, Mike Maignan and a few others.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.