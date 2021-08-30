Reports | Tiemoue Bakayoko to undergo AC Milan medical ahead of loan move from Chelsea

Ever since his move from AS Monaco in 2017, Tiemoue Bakayoko has failed to establish himself in the Chelsea squad with him instead spending more time out on loan than at the club. However, even then, during his time with Chelsea, Bakayoko scored three goals and three assists across all competitions with him making 43 appearances in the process. But he has had spells at AC Milan in 2018/19, AS Monaco in 2019/20 and with Napoli last season, impressing with all three clubs.