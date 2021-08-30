Reports | Miralem Pjanic willing to take pay-cut in order to re-sign with Juventus this summer
Today at 4:54 PM
According to Calciomercato, Miralem Pjanic is very keen on re-signing for former side Juventus this summer and is willing to take a pay-cut in order to join the Serie A side. The Barcelona midfielder has struggled for game-time ever since his move last summer and reportedly wants to leave the club.
Ever since his move to Barcelona in the summer of 2020, Miralem Pjanic has struggled to impress either fans or manager Ronald Koeman with the midfielder getting limited playing time. That combined with his high wages has seen reports indicate that the 31-year-old been put up for sale although no suitors have stepped forward. That has a lot to do with the fact that Pjanic has a €8m-a-season contract and has been unwilling to take a pay-cut although that has changed.
Calciomercato has reported that the Bosnia and Herzegovina midfielder is reportedly willing to slice his salary down to €3 million-a-season but only for Juventus. The Old Lady are looking to sign a new midfielder this summer and have been linked with moves for both Axel Witsel and Aurelien Tchounameni. However, while Dortmund are unwilling to sell Witsel, Monaco have taken stance on Tchounameni but a move for Pjanic is also reportedly on the cards.
The 31-year-old, who played for Juventus between 2016 and 2020, is reportedly desperate for game-time having made only 13 starts last season and has only made the bench once so far this season. Calciomercato has further reported that the pay-cut could potentially sway Juventus although the Turin giants also have Corentin Tolisso and Hossem Aouar on their shortlist, with them looking at various other options as well.
