Reports | Miralem Pjanic willing to take pay-cut in order to re-sign with Juventus this summer

Ever since his move to Barcelona in the summer of 2020, Miralem Pjanic has struggled to impress either fans or manager Ronald Koeman with the midfielder getting limited playing time. That combined with his high wages has seen reports indicate that the 31-year-old been put up for sale although no suitors have stepped forward. That has a lot to do with the fact that Pjanic has a €8m-a-season contract and has been unwilling to take a pay-cut although that has changed.