Reports | Eintracht Frankfurt reject Lazio’s €10 million initial offer for Filip Kostic
Today at 5:15 PM
According to Sky Germany, Eintracht Frankfurt are holding firm on Filip Kostic and have reportedly rejected a €10 million initial offer from Lazio for the wing-back. The 28-year-old has thrived for the Bundesliga side last term with 21 goal contributions, which has seen him linked with a move away.
With Filip Kostic overly keen on a move away from Eintracht Frankfurt this summer, it has seen the 28-year-old go on a training strike which was confirmed by Oliver Glasner last week. The Frankfurt coach is not happy with Kostic’s behaviour with the wing-back reportedly turning off his phone to push a move before the August 31st transfer deadline. The Serbian does have offers as reports have indicated that three suitors are interested although so far no move has materialized.
However, as Sky Germany reported that Lazio has seen their first offer, worth €10 million, for Kostic rejected by Eintracht Frankfurt. The report has further indicated that the Bundesliga side value the wing-back more than that but Lazio believe that the two parties can come to an agreement. Frankfurt, however, want clarity on the situation as the club will have to sign a replacement should Kostic leave this summer.
The 28-year-old has been a key part of the squad ever since he signed on loan from Hamburger SV in 2018, making 129 appearances for the club. Not only that, he has consistently hit double figures for assists since arriving, contributing to 74 goals across all competitions. That includes 17 assists and 4 goals last season, plus 5 goal contributions in 10 Europa League appearances, which is why Sky Germany has reported that Lazio are keen on the move.
