Reports | Eintracht Frankfurt reject Lazio’s €10 million initial offer for Filip Kostic

With Filip Kostic overly keen on a move away from Eintracht Frankfurt this summer, it has seen the 28-year-old go on a training strike which was confirmed by Oliver Glasner last week. The Frankfurt coach is not happy with Kostic’s behaviour with the wing-back reportedly turning off his phone to push a move before the August 31st transfer deadline. The Serbian does have offers as reports have indicated that three suitors are interested although so far no move has materialized.