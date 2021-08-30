Reports | Barcelona reject €20 million bid plus Serge Aurier from Tottenham for Emerson Royal
Today at 8:08 PM
According to reports from ESPN, Barcelona have rejected an opening bid of €20 million plus Serge Aurier for right-back Emerson Royal amid the financial difficulties they face. Emerson re-joined the Spanish side for €9 million this summer after spending the last two years at Real Betis.
Barcelona exercised their option of bringing the 22-year-old Emerson Royal on a three seasons contract after he spent the past two seasons at Real Betis with the Spanish club is also due a percentage of any transfer fee in the case of a sale of the Brazilian defender. The Brazilian right-back made over 79 appearances in all competitions for Real Betis and scored five goals with ten assists after spending two and a half seasons at the club.
However, despite that ESPN has reported that Tottenham have submitted an offer for Royal worth €20 million although Barcelona have rejected it. The report has further indicated that the North London club also offered Serge Aurier in an exchange deal alongside the €20 million but the La Liga giants still rejected it. But Barcelona are confident that Spurs will return to the table with another offer before Tuesday's deadline as ESPN has reported that they will only let the 22-year-old leave if a massive fee is offered.
The club secured his signing in the hopes of providing Sergino Dest competition at right back, both now and for the future as the Catalan giants are hoping to bring the best out of the pair as the season progresses and rotation is needed. The right-back has already made his debut for Barcelona against Getafe helping the team to a 2-1 victory. Furthermore, Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman had expressed his desire to keep Emerson but the Spanish club's financial situation could force their hand.
