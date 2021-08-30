Raphael Varane put in top performance and showed his class on his debut, states Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Today at 6:42 PM
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer felt that the former Real Madrid defender adapted to the intensity of the Premier League football without any problems. The World-Cup winning defender made his debut in the top flight of English football at the Molineux Stadium against Wolves.
Raphael Varane joined Manchester United from Real Madrid this current transfer window for a reported fee of £41 million with the defender leaving the Spanish side after spending an illustrious 10-year spell at the Santiago Bernabeu. The French centre-back made over 360 appearances for the Blancos while scoring 17 goals and providing seven assists and was also instrumental in securing numerous trophies over the years including three La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League crowns.
The move shocked a few in the footballing world but Varane's impact has already been felt with the Frenchman making his Premier League bow on Sunday against Wolves. The 28-year-old played a key role in helping the Red Devils secure a 1-0 victory as he also provided the assist for Mason Greenwood's eventual winner. It saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer beyond impressed by the defender as heaped praises on his latest debutant and believes that this is just the start.
“This was ‘welcome to the Premier League– tempo, the hustle-bustle, tackle, have to defend counter-attacks. Top, top performance. He’s good in the air, he’s so composed on the ball and he’s so experienced and nothing phases him. He was good in the dressing room before the game, half-time and so I’m delighted with his performance. I thought he showed his class,” said Solskjaer in his post-match press conference.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.