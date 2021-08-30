Raphael Varane put in top performance and showed his class on his debut, states Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The move shocked a few in the footballing world but Varane's impact has already been felt with the Frenchman making his Premier League bow on Sunday against Wolves. The 28-year-old played a key role in helping the Red Devils secure a 1-0 victory as he also provided the assist for Mason Greenwood's eventual winner. It saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer beyond impressed by the defender as heaped praises on his latest debutant and believes that this is just the start.