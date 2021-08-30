ISL 2021-22 | Indian striker Ishan Pandita parts ways with FC Goa

Indian striker Ishan Pandita, who made his Indian Super League debut last season for FC Goa, has parted ways with the club ahead of the new season. However, the footballer, who also scored 4 goals in nine appearances for the Gaurs in the previous season, is yet to decide on his next destination.

FC Goa can confirm that Ishan Pandita has completed a move away from the club after the Gaurs agreed to an undisclosed transfer fee. The 23-year-old departs the Gaurs after a season with the club. His lone season at FC Goa saw him score 4 goals in 9 appearances in the Hero Indian Super League. He played a further 6 games in the AFC Champions League in which he failed to back of the net. Speaking of the departure, Director of Football, Ravi Puskur said: “Ishan communicated to the club during the course of the summer that he would like to explore other opportunities keeping his personal growth in mind. “When the other club expressed their interest with a suitable proposal, we felt it in the best interest of all parties involved to accept the offer factoring above all of Ishan’s wish to continue to seek more playing time. “As a club, we have always encouraged opportunities for youngsters and we stuck to the same principle in Ishan’s case as well. Everybody at FC Goa would like to wish Ishan all the very best for his future.” Follow us on Facebook here Stay connected with us on Twitter here Like and share our Instagram page here