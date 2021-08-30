ISL 2021-22 | Amarjit Singh Kiyam joins SC East Bengal on loan

Indian footballer and the skipper of the national team which featured in the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup in 2017 has successfully completed his move to SC East Bengal on loan from FC Goa. The playmaker featured in 6 matches for the 'Gaurs' in the previous season including the AFC Champions League.

FC Goa midfielder Amarjit Singh Kiyam has finalised a loan move to fellow ISL side SC East Bengal. The 20-year-old joins up with the Red and Gold for the duration of the 2021-22 campaign as he builds up further experience at the senior level. The captain of the Indian national team in the FIFA U17 World Cup, the central midfielder moved to the Indian Arrows following in 2017 before making a move to Jamshedpur FC a year later but was loaned back to the Arrows for the 2018/19 season. Amarjit began his ISL journey in 2019, back with Jamshedpur – for whom he made a total of 15 ISL appearances before joining FC Goa at the fag end of the 2021 January transfer window on a multi-year deal. The youngster made 2 appearances for the Gaurs last season in the ISL before appearing on 4 occasions for the Gaurs in their maiden AFC Champions League campaign last season. Amarjit will now aim to get more regular first-team football with his move to SC East Bengal. Follow us on Facebook here Stay connected with us on Twitter here Like and share our Instagram page here