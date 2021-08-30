Ben Chilwell is ready but it wasn't time to push him into cold water, admits Thomas Tuchel

However, despite being a part of Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2020, Chilwell failed to make a single appearance for his country which has hurt his match-fitness which is why the left-back has yet to feature for Chelsea this campaign as Marcos Alonso is preferred instead. But in light of a lack of game-time, Thomas Tuchel has revealed that Ben Chilwell is not fully-match fit but revealed that he is slowly but surely getting up to speed.