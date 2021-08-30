Bayern Munich sign Marcel Sabitzer from RB Leipzig with four-year-deal in place

Bayern Munich have completed the transfer of Marcel Sabitzer from RB Leipzig for a reported fee of €16 million. The Austrian international has penned a four-year contract until 2025 and will wear the No 18 jersey for the German champions. Sabitzer was considered the top priority for the incoming Bayern boss as he provides a versatile option in midfield and on the wing. It is understood that the player's desire to leave Leipzig for Bayern and work with Nagelsmann accelerated the move.

The 27-year-old made around 229 appearances for RB Leipzig across all competitions in a seven-year span and scored 52 goals while also providing 42 assists for his teammates. The central midfielder is the third person to move from Leipzig to Munich this summer after Nagelsmann himself jumped ship to join the reigning champions. Bayern Munich also confirmed the acquisition of former Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano for a fee of €42.5 million over the summer.

"I'm very happy to be able to play for FC Bayern. Even as a child, my Bayern jersey was my great pride, and every year at Christmas I got a new one. I will give everything for this club, want to win as many games as possible and of course win many titles," Sabitzer told Bayern’s official website.

Hasan Salihamidzic, sporting director of Bayern, added: "We are very happy that we could win over Sabitzer for FC Bayern. Marcel is a very good footballer, he has a great mentality, is very ambitious, and as captain of RB, has carried responsibility on and off the pitch. After all, our coach knows him very well, also as a leadership player. We are looking forward to him."