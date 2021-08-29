Reports | Borussia Dortmund keen on signing Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi on loan

The Guardian has reported that the Bundesliga giants are looking to bring Callum Hudson-Odoi to the club this summer on a loan move with the young winger keen on the move as well. The 20-year-old wants a chance at more game-time and an opportunity to showcase his talent, something that he believes he’ll get the chance to do at the Westfalenstadion. However, the report has indicated that while no offer has been made yet, Hudson-Odoi is waiting to see whether Dortmund make a decision before the window closes.