Reports | Borussia Dortmund keen on signing Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi on loan
Today at 3:43 PM
According to the Guardian, Borussia Dortmund are looking at a deal for Callum Hudson-Odoi, as the Bundesliga side want to sign the winger on loan this summer. The 20-year-old hasn’t been a key part of Thomas Tuchel’s team since he arrived, and is yet to make a league appearance this season.
Ever since he signed a new contract with Chelsea, things haven’t exactly gone to plan for Callum Hudson-Odoi with the young winger struggling to live up to expectations. But with him still only 20 years old, time is on his side although the English international hasn’t exactly been a key part of Thomas Tuchel’s side since his arrival. But despite the German’s insistence that the Englishman will be staying at the club, Borussia Dortmund are reportedly keen on a move.
The Guardian has reported that the Bundesliga giants are looking to bring Callum Hudson-Odoi to the club this summer on a loan move with the young winger keen on the move as well. The 20-year-old wants a chance at more game-time and an opportunity to showcase his talent, something that he believes he’ll get the chance to do at the Westfalenstadion. However, the report has indicated that while no offer has been made yet, Hudson-Odoi is waiting to see whether Dortmund make a decision before the window closes.
However, the 20-year-old isn’t overly keen on leaving Chelsea either as his first preference is reportedly to prove himself at Stamford Bridge rather than leave for a chance elsewhere. That has been proven by his signature on a five year deal in 2019 although Hudson-Odoi knows his chance at being a starter this season is not great. That comes especially after Romelu Lukaku’s arrival at the club which has limited places in Tuchel’s 3-4-3 formation.
