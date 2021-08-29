Reports | Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig reach €16 million agreement for Marcel Sabitzer
Today at 5:01 PM
According to Bild, Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig have come to an agreement over a potential €16 million fee for Marcel Sabitzer with personal terms said not to be an issue. The Austrian midfielder has been linked with a move away after the 27-year-old reportedly refused a contract extension.
Despite spending just over seven years at RB Leipzig, reports this summer have indicated that Marcel Sabitzer is on his way out from the German outfit. The 27-year-old has only one year left on his contract and reports indicated that the Austrian rejected Leipzig’s latest contract offer which saw the club reportedly place a €15 million price-tag on Sabitzer’s head. However, while the midfielder had interest from England, Bayern Munich have been his top suitor this window.
The Bavarian giants, who appointed Julian Nagelsmann as their new manager, have been looking at reinforcements with reports indicating that both Michael Cuisance and Corentin Tolisso set to leave. It has seen Bild report that after weeks of negotiations, the two clubs have come to an agreement for a transfer fee worth around €16 million. The Austrian is set to sign a five-year contract with the club although the exact amount the midfielder will earn has not been revealed.
However, the move is reportedly on standby until RB Leipzig come to an agreement with Barcelona over a move for teenage star Illaix Moriba. The teenager has also rejected a new contract with the Camp Nou side and has been linked with a move to Tottenham and Chelsea, but reports have indicated that RB Leipzig have taken the lead with personal terms already done and dusted.
Weiter geht's bei BILD Live mit dem „Bayern Insider“. @cfbayern hat Bundestrainer und Ex- @FCBayern-Trainer Hansi Flick am Mikrofon.— BILD (@BILD) August 29, 2021
Jetzt bei BILD Live im TV.#BILDLive
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.