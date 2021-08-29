Barcelona have to be realistic because we can’t compete with other clubs, proclaims Ronald Koeman
Today at 3:41 PM
In light of their lack of spending, Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has admitted that while he understands the fans' frustrations, the club needs to be realistic about their finances. The La Liga giants are in serious financial issues and have thus struggled to register new signings this summer.
With practically every European giant spending heavily this summer, the onus at Barcelona has been to get rid of players and reduce finances as much as the club can. That also included them losing superstar and club legend Lionel Messi on a free-transfer this summer, with the Argentine signing for PSG. Not only that, with Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and even several La Liga clubs spending heavily, many fans are concerned that Barcelona haven’t yet done so.
Especially in the light of rumours that Real Madrid are looking to sign Kylian Mbappe and with Atletico Madrid adding reinforcements left, right and center. But Ronald Koeman has admitted that while he understands the fans’ frustrations, the board and the team only want what’s “best for the club” because of the financial situation. The Barcelona boss further added that they can’t “demand what has been demanded before” and won’t be able to compete financially with other European clubs.
"On the one hand I understand it. For everyone that wants the best for the club, it's frustrating, I understand it. On the other hand, we have to be realistic. Economically, the club can't compete with other clubs, with Paris, City, United. That's how it is at the moment. We can't demand what has been demanded before at this club. We have to understand the moment the club is in," Koeman said, reported ESPN.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.