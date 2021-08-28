Reports | Paris Saint Germain shortlist three players to replace Kylian Mbappe this summer
Today at 9:53 PM
According to ESPN, Paris Saint-Germain have shortlisted Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and Everton's Richarlison as potential replacements for Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid and could potentially leave France.
PSG have yet to agree on a fee for the transfer of Mbappe to Real Madrid but PSG sporting director Leonardo has eyed a few targets to procure if the Frenchman departs the club. It is understood that any bids for a potential replacement will be made once the deal for Mbappe has been finalized although the club have already been linked to a few stars.
However, ESPN has reported that the club have not one but three potential replacements in mind with Robert Lewandowski, Erling Haaland and Richarlison at the top of their shortlist this summer. Reports have indicated that Lewandowski's agent Pini Zahavi was in Paris on Monday to talk about a prospective bid from the French club for his client with the Pole looking to leave Bayern after seven successful years at the club in pursuit of a new challenge.
However, Bayern Munich are said to be unwilling to let the 33-year-old leave, although ESPN further reported that Leonardo has spoken to Haaland's agent Mino Raiola. PSG believe that a €200 million bid could entice Dortmund to let the Norwegian depart from the club with Richarlison targetted as a cut-price deal. The Brazilian reportedly has a €100 million price-tag on his head and PSG believe that they could convince Everton to sell the 24-year-old.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Kylian Mbappe
- Robert Lewandowski
- Erling Braut Haaland
- Richarlison
- Ligue 1
- La Liga
- Bayern Munich
- Paris Saint Germain
- Real Madrid
- Borussia Dortmund
- Everton Fc
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.