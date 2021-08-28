Reports | Juventus close to re-signing Moise Kean from Everton on loan with obligation to buy

However, Kean was sent off during Everton's League Cup win at Huddersfield this past week as he made his second appearance of the season under new manager Rafael Benitez and has stil struggled to get game-time with the club. It has seen reports reveal that Juventus were keen on signing the forward back and Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Italian side are close to re-signing Kean on a loan with an obligation to buy deal for a fee rumoured to be in the region of £20m.