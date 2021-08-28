Reports | Juventus close to re-signing Moise Kean from Everton on loan with obligation to buy
Today at 9:43 PM
According to Fabrizio Romano, Juventus are closing in on a move for Moise Kean with the forward set to re-sign for the Turin giants from Everton after leaving in 2019. Kean joined Everton on a five-year deal from Juventus in the summer of 2019 for a fee of £27m but has made only 29 appearances.
Ever since his move to Everton, Moise Kean has struggled to make an impact with just two goals in 29 appearances during his first season with the club before he was sent on loan to PSG where he scored 18 goals in 40 matches in all competitions. That saw reports indicate that PSG were keen on re-signing the forward but no move materialized with the youngster playing for Everton this season.
However, Kean was sent off during Everton's League Cup win at Huddersfield this past week as he made his second appearance of the season under new manager Rafael Benitez and has stil struggled to get game-time with the club. It has seen reports reveal that Juventus were keen on signing the forward back and Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Italian side are close to re-signing Kean on a loan with an obligation to buy deal for a fee rumoured to be in the region of £20m.
The Italian made his Juventus debut under Massimiliano Allergi in 2016 and the pair are set to link up again after he returned to take charge of the Italian club this season. Kean is now set to land in Turin in the next 24 hours to undergo his medical and finalize his transfer. The 21-year-old is expected to replace Cristiano Ronaldo in the squad as he signed for Manchester United yesterday and Romano further reported that Juventus will look towards extending Paulo Dybala's contract next.
