Reports | Ilaix Moriba set to leave Barcelona for RB Leipzig this summer
Today at 9:48 PM
According to reports from ESPN, Barcelona midfielder Ilaix Moriba has chosen German club, RB Leipzig, as his next destination. The 18-year old defensive midfielder who is highly rated across Europe as a prospect has 12 months remaining on his contract and is set to leave the club this summer.
Barcelona offered a pay increase to Moriba over the summer but the midfielder deemed the offer too low and rejected it which reportedly disappointed the club although they were further upset by the underhanded tactics of Moriba's agent who wishes to secure a significant increase in salary for his client. The young midfielder made over 18 appearances while scoring one goal and providing three assists in all competitions for the club and has been touted as one of the best youth prospects in football.
That has garnered the midfielder a lot of attention especially with his contract ticking down and reports had indicated that Barcelona were keen on letting him go after the wage demands made by Moriba and his agents. It has seen ESPN report that the youngster has agreed to join RB Leipzig although the report has indicated that no official bid has been submitted yet from the German side.
The La Liga giants has set a price of €20 million for the Guinean midfielder and while Leipzig are reportedly keen on the move for Moriba, they face a battle with Tottenham and a few other clubs also keen on signing him.
