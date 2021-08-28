Kylian Mbappe hasn't told me he wants to leave, reveals Mauricio Pochettino
Today at 8:31 PM
PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that Kylian Mbappe hasn't spoken to him personally about leaving the Parc des Princes. The 22-year-old French international is the subject of a bid from Real Madrid and is widely rumoured to leave for the Spanish club in this transfer window.
Kylian Mbappe has starred in over 174 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain, scoring 133 goals and providing 63 assists, since he arrived with the young Frenchman a key part of the club since his move from Monaco. The World Cup winner was also instrumental in helping the club secure three Ligue 1 titles, three Coupe de France, and two Coupe de la Ligue during his stint with PSG.
However, with his performances, it has seen Mbappe heavily linked with a move away and reports have indicated that Real Madrid have made a second offer of €170 million plus €10 million in add-ons for the 22-year-old after seeing an initial offer rejected by the French club. However, in light of the same, Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that Mbappe has not told him that he wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain amid speculation linking him to Real Madrid.
"No, he hasn't told me anything about wanting to leave PSG. Kylian has prepared himself well for tomorrow's game. The position of our president and our sporting director is very clear on Mbappe's situation at PSG,” said Pochettino in his pre-match press conference.
