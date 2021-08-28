Have nothing against Sergio Ramos but PSG could have done something for me, admits Thiago Silva

"I have nothing against Sergio Ramos, but Sergio, at the time at which they offered him a two-year contract, was the same age as me last year. So that made me truly sad. I have not yet spoken about it with anyone, because it made me really sad because I felt like I had done nothing for the club. My departure is a page that has certainly been turned, but at the same time I think a lot, I reflect a lot on everything that has happened. I think that something else could have been done,” revealed the Brazilian to ESPN Brazil