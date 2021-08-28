Have nothing against Sergio Ramos but PSG could have done something for me, admits Thiago Silva
Yesterday at 11:03 PM
Thiago Silva has admitted that Paris Saint-Germain's decision to sign Sergio Ramos has left him 'sad' as he was not offered a similar deal like the Spaniard was. The former AC Milan defender left the Parc des Princes on a free-transfer last summer after the club decided to not offer him a new deal.
Former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is one of the marquee signings that has been assembled by PSG this summer with the Ligue 1 side looking to continue dominating in the league but also win the Champions League. That saw them spend heavily this summer with moves for Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Lionel Messi and a few others along the way in order to improve the team.
However, it has seen former PSG star Thiago Silva upset at the Sergio Ramos move especially as he was never offered something similar. Instead, Silva was informed by sporting director Leonardo that he was surplus to requirements and left the club on a free-transfer, signing for Chelsea last summer. The Brazilian admitted that he was disappointed in PSG for not offering him a similar deal before his departure and believes that the club didn't treat him with the respect he deserves.
"I have nothing against Sergio Ramos, but Sergio, at the time at which they offered him a two-year contract, was the same age as me last year. So that made me truly sad. I have not yet spoken about it with anyone, because it made me really sad because I felt like I had done nothing for the club. My departure is a page that has certainly been turned, but at the same time I think a lot, I reflect a lot on everything that has happened. I think that something else could have been done,” revealed the Brazilian to ESPN Brazil
"Because it was not eight days or eight months that I spent with PSG. It was eight years with lots of victories, lots of work to be able to change, and put PSG at the level that it is at today. I want PSG to win because the club deserves all the respect. But, in light of the way that things played out, I have this feeling of sadness and I feel that it could have been done differently,” he added.
