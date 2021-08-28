Anything can happen but my opinion is everything will finish like it is, claims Pep Guardiola
Today at 10:03 PM
Pep Guardiola has revealed that he doesn't expect any new outgoings or incomings to materialize for Manchester City as the transfer deadline approaches for the current window. The £100 million record transfer of Jack Grealish is set to be the only major deal of the summer for the reigning champions.
Manchester City have been pursuing a new striker after Sergio Aguero departed on a free transfer to Barcelona, after spending ten years at the club, although so far the club have failed to get their top target. They were heavily linked with a move for Harry Kane, who wished to depart Tottenham, in pursuit of silverware but no move has materialized with the forward saying at Spurs for now.
The Cityzens also registered an interest in Lionel Messi, the previous summer, but the Argentine signed for PSG instead with City reportedly not making an offer. City then took an interest in Cristiano Ronaldo after he was offered to them by super-agent Jorge Mendes but the Portuguese forward signed for rivals Manchester United instead. However, despite the various rumours and links floating about Pep Guardiola has revealed that he expects to have the same squad after the transfer window closes on Tuesday.
"Right now, I don’t think so, but maybe it’s going to happen. Anything can happen, but my opinion is everything will finish like it has now and that’s good enough. I don't know what's going to happen, it's a mystery, the transfer window this season is so weird. There are big, big issues, the English teams have done one or two signings. Maybe the rumours are that Real Madrid are going to do something and the rest I don’t know," Guardiola said, reported Goal.
