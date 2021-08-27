Reports | Real Madrid submit second bid worth €180 million to PSG for Kylian Mbappe

However, ESPN has reported that Real Madrid have now submitted a second bid worth €180 million which includes €10 million in add-ons. That hasn’t been rejected as of yet by the Parisian giants although the club still wants to see Mbappe, Neymar, and Lionel Messi form a potent attacking trio. The report has further indicated that the club believes the French forward will extend his contract with president Nasser Al-Khelaifi also confirming that PSG isn’t looking to sell.