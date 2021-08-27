Reports | Real Madrid submit second bid worth €180 million to PSG for Kylian Mbappe
Today at 5:12 PM
According to ESPN, Real Madrid have submitted a second bid worth €180 million to Paris Saint-Germain after the Parisians rejected their first offer for Kylian Mbappe. The Los Blancos have been heavily linked with a move for the Frenchman over the years but no move has materialized so far.
With only one year left on his current contract at Paris Saint-Germain, many expected Kylian Mbappe to follow Neymar’s footsteps and sign a new deal. That is especially after Lionel Messi signed for the club but things haven’t exactly panned out that way. The last week has seen Real Madrid submit a bid for the forward with PSG rejecting the €160 million offer and the Los Blancos’ interest in Mbappe was confirmed by Leonardo.
However, ESPN has reported that Real Madrid have now submitted a second bid worth €180 million which includes €10 million in add-ons. That hasn’t been rejected as of yet by the Parisian giants although the club still wants to see Mbappe, Neymar, and Lionel Messi form a potent attacking trio. The report has further indicated that the club believes the French forward will extend his contract with president Nasser Al-Khelaifi also confirming that PSG isn’t looking to sell.
Furthermore, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has further reported that Mbappe only wants to sign for Real Madrid and is willing to wait until next summer to do so. The 22-year-old becomes a free-agent at the end of the 2021/22 season and ESPN has further reported that the 2018 World Cup winner has been Real Madrid president Florentino Perez’s top choice for more than two years.
Official bid from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappé still on the table. €170m plus €10m and this will be the final one. Negotiations will take place today between PSG and Real. ⚪️🇫🇷 #RealMadrid #Mbappé— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2021
Real Madrid know that Mbappé is pushing. He only wants Real Madrid. Patience. pic.twitter.com/FOj231gw6J
