Reports | Raheem Sterling to be allowed to leave Manchester City for right bid this summer

The 36-year-old has less than a year left on his current deal and is looking to leave the club this summer with a fee of around €30 million said to be in the mix. However, having already spent well over a €100 million on Jack Grealish, City are looking to let someone go and Sterling is at the top of that list. The English international has two years left on his current contract and while reports have indicated that he was due for a discussion over an extension, things could change before the window closes.