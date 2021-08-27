Reports | Raheem Sterling to be allowed to leave Manchester City for right bid this summer
Today at 4:51 PM
According to the Guardian, Manchester City will be open to letting Raheem Sterling leave the club this summer for the right bid and if Cristiano Ronaldo arrives. The Cityzens are working on a move to sign the Juventus superstar this summer and are looking to offload a few players to do so.
Despite his struggles last season, few will deny Raheem Sterling’s impact at Manchester City, especially under Pep Guardiola. The forward has spent the last six years at the Etihad but it’s only under Guardiola that he really began to shine with a consistent stream of goals and assists. Not only that, Sterling has been a key part of the Spaniard’s side but things changed last season. It saw the forward have his worst season in front of goal for years with many shocked at the way Sterling performed.
So much so, that he was dropped from the first team with a large portion of minutes in the second half of the season coming off the bench. However, things have now take a turn as the Guardian has reported that Manchester City are reportedly open to letting Sterling go should they get the right price for the forward. That comes in light after their links to Cristiano Ronaldo and the report has further indicated that the club is in talks with Juventus over a potential move.
The 36-year-old has less than a year left on his current deal and is looking to leave the club this summer with a fee of around €30 million said to be in the mix. However, having already spent well over a €100 million on Jack Grealish, City are looking to let someone go and Sterling is at the top of that list. The English international has two years left on his current contract and while reports have indicated that he was due for a discussion over an extension, things could change before the window closes.
Cristiano Ronaldo has left Juventus training center after 40 minutes to say goodbye to his teammates. He only wants to leave the club in the next hours. 🇵🇹🚫 #Ronaldo— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2021
NO training today. Ronaldo is waiting for Mendes to bring the official bid as it’s still verbal with Man City.
Manchester City are also working on the outgoings to proceed with official bid to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus. Raheem Sterling could leave Man City if right bid arrives. 🔵🇵🇹 #MCFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2021
Cristiano Ronaldo he wants to leave. Gabriel Jesus will stay - as Pep wants to keep him.
