Reports | Atletico Madrid mulling over Pablo Sarabia bid as Saul Niguez’s replacement

Despite winning the La Liga title at the end of last season, reports indicated that Atletico Madrid had greater goals than that with the club looking to become a Spanish powerhouse. That has been, so far, proven by their moves in the transfer window with a double swoop for both Rodrigo de Paul and Matheus Cunha, although the club is also looking to sell. Saul Niguez is reportedly on his way out with the midfielder set to complete a loan move to Chelsea, which has an obligation to buy.