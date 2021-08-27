Reports | Atletico Madrid mulling over Pablo Sarabia bid as Saul Niguez’s replacement
Today at 4:11 PM
According to Goal, Atletico Madrid are considering making a move for PSG star Pablo Sarabia ahead of Saul Niguez’s potential move to Chelsea on loan. The Los Rojiblancos have been very active in the transfer window so far with moves for Rodrigo de Paul and Matheus Cunha already confirmed.
Despite winning the La Liga title at the end of last season, reports indicated that Atletico Madrid had greater goals than that with the club looking to become a Spanish powerhouse. That has been, so far, proven by their moves in the transfer window with a double swoop for both Rodrigo de Paul and Matheus Cunha, although the club is also looking to sell. Saul Niguez is reportedly on his way out with the midfielder set to complete a loan move to Chelsea, which has an obligation to buy.
But while De Paul is reportedly Saul’s replacement, Goal has reported that the Los Rojiblancos are looking at Pablo Sarabia as another option to add to their ranks. The PSG man hasn’t exactly lit the French league on fire since his move to Ligue 1 in 2019 with 22 goals and 12 assists since for the Parisians. But with the arrival of Lionel Messi, there is space to let players go and the report has revealed that PSG are looking at a €25 million fee.
That is something Atletico Madrid are more than open to paying, although Goal has further reported that no move will be made by the Spanish side until Saul’s deal is completed. The La Liga giants are waiting for the Blues to finish tying up the deal with Saul’s agents pushing the move to England after watching the Spaniard fall down the pecking order at the Wanda Metropolitano.
