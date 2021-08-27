Manchester United re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus for reported €25 million plus add-ons
In a statement, Manchester United have confirmed that they have signed former superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to a two-year contract from Juventus for a €25 million fee plus add-ons. The 36-year-old had been heavily linked with a move to both Manchester sides before opting to sign for his former club.
Despite Juventus’ refusal to sell Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, the club’s hand was reportedly forced over the last week after the forward asked to leave. It saw reports indicate that Ronaldo, his agent Jorge Mendes and the Juventus hierarchy had a meeting which saw the club reportedly confirm that they were open to a move if an offer arrives that matches their conditions. But with Manchester City hot in the race, many fans and critics expected the forward to sign for the Cityzens.
However, an 11th hour move from Manchester United saw the Red Devils steam ahead of their rivals with the two parties coming to an agreement very rapidly to bring an end to a whirlwind 48 hours. The Guardian has reported that the fee will be around €25 million, plus add-ons, with Ronaldo signing a two year contract that will see him earn approximately €20 million, annually, in wages. An official statement from the club confirmed the move but revealed that it is subject to medical and an agreement of personal terms.
“Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical,” reads the statement on the club’s website.
Welcome 𝗵𝗼𝗺𝗲, @Cristiano 🔴#MUFC | #Ronaldo— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 27, 2021
