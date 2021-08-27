Manchester United re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus for reported €25 million plus add-ons

However, an 11th hour move from Manchester United saw the Red Devils steam ahead of their rivals with the two parties coming to an agreement very rapidly to bring an end to a whirlwind 48 hours. The Guardian has reported that the fee will be around €25 million, plus add-ons, with Ronaldo signing a two year contract that will see him earn approximately €20 million, annually, in wages. An official statement from the club confirmed the move but revealed that it is subject to medical and an agreement of personal terms.