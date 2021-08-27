ISL 2021-22 | Mumbai City FC rope in Brazilian playmaker Cassio Gabriel

Mumbai City FC have roped in attacking midfielder Cassio Gabriel on loan from second-tier Brazilian side Vila Nova. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC has retained their playmaker Alexandre Monteiro de Lima, who has played 19 matches for the side so far, ahead of the new season of the Indian Super League.

Mumbai City, having remained more or less quiet so far in the transfer market, finally opened up their purse by roping Brazilian midfielder Cassio Gabriel on loan from second-tier Brazilian side Vila Nova. This was actually on the cards, with the reigning ISL champions losing their most potent weapon – Hugo Bomous earlier on; to fellow club ATK-Mohun Bagan.

Having played most of his club career in Brazil, the midfielder joined Vila Nova in the previous season, having played 12 matches for the side. It was back in 2013, that ‘Cassinho’ was loaned to Croatian side Hajduk Split, the only club he played away from his home country.

“Mumbai City have a great profile back home in Brazil. There are a number of Brazilians who have played at Mumbai City and I’ve only heard positive things about the Club,” said Cassio Gabriel, after signing the contract.

“Mumbai City are the defending champions and their ambition is what convinced me that this is where I want to be. The Club wants to win titles, they want to be the best, not only in India but at a Continental level, and I am really excited to be part of a Club of this mentality,” he added.

On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC have retained their midfielder Alexandre Monteiro de Lima, also from Brazil, ahead of the new Indian Super League season. The playmaker, who signed a one-year contract extension, played 19 matches for the Indian side last season.

“I enjoyed the previous season a lot. I want to give my best in the upcoming season and repay the faith put on me by the Gaffer, the club and the fans and help us win the ISL trophy,” said Alexandre, after putting pen on paper.