Fantasy Premier League 2021/22 | Four players to help you win Gameweek 3

An average of 56 with a highest of a 145 and with a below-par 25 goals scored, it means that Gameweek 2 was far from majestic. It does mean that quite a few teams overperformed while others simply didn’t hit their standards but even then, here are four players who could help transform your week.

The Good

Heung-Min Song

Having being subbed off 20 minutes from time in Tottenham’s 1-0 win over Wolves, there were many who feared the worst for Son but the forward appears to be fine. He was pictured healthy and happy in first-team training which means that once again, the South Korean is in contention to start but there is still a concern about him. That’s why the Spurs forward only makes the good column here because of his subdued appearance at the Molineux.

Far from his best and his xG showcased it with just two shots, at a total of 0.18 xG which is far from good let alone great. But there are few players in the world who thrive against xG as much as Son does and last season proved that rather brilliantly. In the previous season, he scored 17 goals and recorded 10 assists at an xG of 11.02 and an xA of 9.51 according to Understat. The year before that he had 11 goals and 10 assists at an xG of 9.70 and xA of 6.72, and the list goes on.

He has been pretty consistent at outdoing his xG and xA over the years, and if there’s one other thing he has been consistent at, it’s the fact that he has produced at home. 10 or more FPL points in nine of his last eighteen home games is a good record, if not a well above decent one. Need another reason? Well, Tottenham face Watford this weekend and Son has scored five times in nine league games against them, just another thing he has been pretty consistent at doing.

Raphinha

Even with their poor, not Leeds-like start to the season, few players have impressed as much as Rapinha has this season. Now the Brazilian has a tendency to be about as inconsistent as they come but when he’s on point, things really hit sky limit. So much so, that Raphinha had Liverpool after him towards the end of last season with the Reds reportedly seriously considering the move. No move materialized and FPL bosses are overjoyed at that fact because the Brazilian is a bomb.

Nothing proves it as much as his performances last season where the forward ended up with 6 goals, 10 assists and 133 FPL points plus a rather neat 11 bonus points. And it came at an xG of 6.22 and an xA of 9.52 which showcases how effective he can be and that was further showcased against Everton. He had a game-high six shots although the combined xG was only about 0.18 and still he found the net with a blockbuster of a strike.

Furthermore, the Brazilian has recovered 17 big chances in 20 games this calendar year and with Leeds up against Burnley next, you’ve got to fancy their chances. The Clarets haven’t been the best side recently with them struggling defensively in their last game. To make things even better, they conceded the highest number of chances down their left flank last season, and Sean Dyche hasn’t addressed that problem. Now the question on your mind has to be; who plays down that side for Leeds? Cough, cough.

The Great

Michail Antonio

What more can be said about West Ham’s all-time record Premier League goal-scorer? The man has won hearts, a few minds, and has impressed more than his share of fans over the years but none more so since his transformation into a center-forward. That, despite his injury issues, has to be a key reason why Antonio has thrived and given a neat £7.7m price-tag, It makes him impossible to ignore.

Plus, Antonio is on form having scored three goals in his opening two games, including a very impressive brace against Leicester City. There’s that and the fact that he has also registered three assists in the same time frame which just ups the ante even more. His performance at Leicester only showcased just how good Antonio can be at his best with a game-best 7 shots and an xG of 1.25 to boot.

But West Ham have been equally consistent with the top four for big chances created, and they also have the best xG from open play with Antonio a key part of that all. He is top after two gameweeks, for big chances involvement at 7 with Mohamed Salah in second with four. Not only that, he tops every potential stat metric and is a sure-fire starter until he gets injured. To make things even better, Antonio finished last season with 10 goals at an xG of 14.14 and if the xG gods are right, then he is due a big big season.

And the Punt

Bryan Mbuemo

Now, this is most definitely a punt but Bryan Mbeumo is one worth considering although he also might be someone to keep on the watchlist for now. That’s mainly because Brentford are still coming to terms with the Premier League and are figuring out how to adjust and adapt. But Mbeumo has been a key part of everything so far and nothing, beyond an injury, looks like it’s going to change that.

The midfielder had another great outing against Crystal Palace but did so without registering either a goal or assist although he definitely should have had one. He hit the crossbar with a lovely free-kick and fired two more shots just wide with only Ivan Toney taking more shots. However, the problem with the Bees is the fact that they’re not creating as much, and yet, the 22-year-old shined against Arsenal before the Palace game.

That more than anything showcased his prowess as an out-of-position forward alongside Toney with two-goal attempts in that particular game. If he keeps up that level, then his £5.5 price-tag might make him a bargain after all.