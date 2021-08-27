Cristiano Ronaldo has told me that he no longer wants to play for Juventus, confirms Massimiliano Allegri

That comes in light of a link to Manchester City and reports had indicated that Juventus are willing to sell him if an offer arrives that matches their conditions. However, while there was no official confirmation that Ronaldo wants to leave, things have changed now. Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed that the 36-year-old has told him that he “no longer has any intention to play for” the club. The newly re-appointed Juventus boss further added that things change and the club needs to respect that and move on.