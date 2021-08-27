Cristiano Ronaldo has told me that he no longer wants to play for Juventus, confirms Massimiliano Allegri
Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave the club and told the Italian that he no longer wants to play for the Old Lady. This comes in light of Ronaldo’s potential move to Manchester City with the forward keen on leaving Italy this summer.
Despite reports over the last week indicating that Cristiano Ronaldo is looking to leave, Juventus fans and critics alike haven’t been concerned. That is because the club have asserted and repeatedly confirmed that the Portuguese superstar won’t be sold this summer despite having only one year left on his contract. However, things have changed after a meeting between Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes and the Juventus hierarchy with the forward reportedly set to leave now.
That comes in light of a link to Manchester City and reports had indicated that Juventus are willing to sell him if an offer arrives that matches their conditions. However, while there was no official confirmation that Ronaldo wants to leave, things have changed now. Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed that the 36-year-old has told him that he “no longer has any intention to play for” the club. The newly re-appointed Juventus boss further added that things change and the club needs to respect that and move on.
"[Ronaldo] gave his contribution, he made himself available, now he leaves and life goes on. Yesterday, Cristiano told me that he no longer has any intention to play for Juventus. For this reason he will not be called up for tomorrow's game," Allegri said reported BBC.
“Things change, it's a law of life. Juventus remains, which is the most important thing. He is to be thanked for what he has done, also as an example amongst the youngsters. But as I said, we must go on."
