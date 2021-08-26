SC East Bengal to play in the ISL, deadlock resolved after Mamata Banerjee's intervention

“I kept saying East Bengal will play ISL but people did not take my word for it. We will be playing under last year’s agreement. Today is a victory for football. This is the magic of our CM and she has wielded her magic wand. On her directive, Tarun Jhunjunwala, and Biswa Majumder, both worked behind the scenes tirelessly which resulted in this outcome,” said Debabrata Sarkar.