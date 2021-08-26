SC East Bengal to play in the ISL, deadlock resolved after Mamata Banerjee's intervention

Today at 12:59 PM
SC East Bengal will play in the upcoming edition of the Indian Super League, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee intruding to end the deadlock between the club management and the investors. However, with the transfer season almost over, the team-building process will take a huge blow.
East Bengal was left in a spot of bother with their principal investors Shree Cements not inclined to extend their hand of support if the final agreement of the deal was not signed. On the other hand, the Kolkata-based club was stubborn not to put pen on paper as they felt that the terms differed from the initial agreement.
Millions of East Bengal fans were losing sleep over their possible non-participation in the ISL. However, the long-standing deadlock between both parties was finally cut-lose with West Bengal’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee intruding into the matter and resolving the issue in the presence of both parties. She later announced that Shree Cements will continue as the sponsor of East Bengal for the upcoming Indian Super League season.
“There was an air of uncertainty surrounding their future and even I became a bit hostile, but now the deadlock has been broken. Shree Cement will remain as investors and East Bengal will play ISL. Congratulations to all EB fans,” said Mamata Banerjee, in a press conference.
Meanwhile, Debabrata Sarkar, member of SC East Bengal’s executive committee, who has been loathed by the fans for the past few days, was pretty relaxed after the outcome. According to the official, he was confident that the century-old club will be a part of the 2021-22 Indian Super League.
“I kept saying East Bengal will play ISL but people did not take my word for it. We will be playing under last year’s agreement. Today is a victory for football. This is the magic of our CM and she has wielded her magic wand. On her directive, Tarun Jhunjunwala, and Biswa Majumder, both worked behind the scenes tirelessly which resulted in this outcome,” said Debabrata Sarkar.
