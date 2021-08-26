Reports | Manchester City switch attention to Cristiano Ronaldo after Harry Kane stays at Spurs

Manchester City has now turned their attention to acquiring Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus as the 36-year-old enters the final year of his contract. The Cityzens have played down the chances of signing Ronaldo although the idea is not completely ruled out. Juventus would have to compromise on their demand for a transfer fee and Ronaldo would have to likely take a wage cut to fit into the club's salary structure for a deal to materialize.