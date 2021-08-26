Reports | Manchester City switch attention to Cristiano Ronaldo after Harry Kane stays at Spurs
Today at 5:39 PM
According to reports from ESPN, Manchester City are open to signing Cristiano Ronaldo after Harry Kane decided to stay at Spurs for the current season. Kane posted an official tweet to confirm his intentions to stay with his boyhood club this season, ending City's pursuit of the England captain.
Rumours surrounding Kane's future have kept on mounting in the current transfer window, with Manchester City being touted as the most likely destination for the star striker. Kane has always been Guardiola's first-choice signing to replace Sergio Aguero but according to reports from ESPN, Spurs have refused to enter negotiations with the reigning champions for their prolific goal scorer.
Manchester City has now turned their attention to acquiring Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus as the 36-year-old enters the final year of his contract. The Cityzens have played down the chances of signing Ronaldo although the idea is not completely ruled out. Juventus would have to compromise on their demand for a transfer fee and Ronaldo would have to likely take a wage cut to fit into the club's salary structure for a deal to materialize.
Ronaldo has made over 134 appearances in all competitions for the Old Lady, scoring 101 goals and providing 22 assists. Ronaldo has won three Serie A titles, two Supercoppa Italiana, and one Coppa Italia during his time with Juventus.
