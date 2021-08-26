Pep Guardiola reveals his intentions to leave Manchester City for a national team in 2023
Today at 5:44 PM
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that he plans to leave the reigning Premier League champions when his current contract runs out in the summer of 2023. The former Barcelona coach admitted that he wished to be in charge of a national team as the next step in his career.
Pep Guardiola, who joined City in 2016 has led them to three Premier League titles, one FA Cup, four EFL cups, and two FA Community Shields. The 50-year old Spaniard also led them to a Champions League final last season where they ended up as the runners-up.
Guardiola took a 12-month sabbatical following his departure from Barcelona in 2012 after spending four years at the Camp Nou and joined Bayern Munich in 2013. Guardiola admitted that he will need some rest after spending seven years in charge of the English club and will look to return as a national team manager.
“Next step will be a national team, if there is a possibility. A national team is the next step," revealed Guardiola, as reported by ESPN.
"After seven years on this team, I think I’m going to have a stop. I’m going to have to take a break, see what we’ve done. And in the process, I would like to train a South American [team], European [national side], playing a Copa América – I want to have that experience.”
