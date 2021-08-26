Nice-Marseille match abandoned, punishments determined by LFP after pitch invasion mayhem

Marseille star Dimitri Payet was the target of projectiles from the stands throughout the match and tempers flared when he threw a bottle back into the crowd in the 74th minute as he was preparing to take a corner kick. An all-out brawl then broke out as fans invaded the pitch to face Payet and his teammates.

Marseille coach Jorge Sampaoli and some members of his staff were seen punching a pitch invader and have now been banned indefinitely. Referee Benoit Bastien was forced to abandon the game as things quickly spiralled out of control. The Marseille players refused to return from the dressing room and were promptly assigned a 3-0 forfeit defeat.

"In view of the serious violence that occurred during the OGC Nice - Olympique de Marseille meeting (3rd matchday in Ligue 1 Uber Eats), the LFP's Disciplinary Commission decided to place the case under investigation and pronounced two precautionary measures. Total closed-door match on the Allianz Riviera for the OGC Nice - FC Girondins de Bordeaux meeting scheduled for Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 5 p.m. [CET]Suspension from the bench, referee's locker room, and all official functions of Mr. Pablo Fernandez, fitness trainer for Olympique de Marseille," stated LFP as they released a statement on Wednesday.

"At the end of the investigation which will be issued on Thursday, September 8, the Disciplinary Commission will determine the final decisions to be taken concerning: The behavior of supporters of OGC Nice and the invasion of the field. The behaviour of the players in the game on the lawn. The fate of the meeting, " the statement added.