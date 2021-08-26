ISL 2021-22 | FC Goa ropes in Nongdomba Naorem on a free transfer

FC Goa’s Director of Football Ravi Puskur was also delighted at having completed formalities. He said, “We’re delighted to secure the services of Nongdamba. He’s a highly technical player and has the directness needed in one on one situations for a player in his position. He caught our eye with his performances for Mohun Bagan in the I-League in the 19/20 season and was unlucky to have his season curtailed by injury last year. We feel that he can develop into a player who fits very well into our system and can become a differential player with a real emphasis on providing the end product.”