FIFA president Gianni Infantino urges leagues to release players for international duty

“We have faced global problems together in the past and must continue to do so in the future. The release of players in the upcoming international windows is a matter of great urgency and importance. I am grateful for the support and cooperation from many stakeholders in the game during this challenging period. I am calling on a show of solidarity from every member association, every league, and every club to do what is both right and fair for the global game," said Infantino in a statement released on FIFA’s official website.