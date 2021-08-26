FIFA president Gianni Infantino urges leagues to release players for international duty
Today at 5:29 PM
The Premier League and La Liga both released their official statements earlier this week as they made their decisions to ban players from travelling for the World Cup Qualifiers. Italy's Serie A is the latest to pledge their support for clubs that did not wish to release their players.
FIFA president Infantino urged the leagues from England and Spain to reverse their decision to ban players from travelling in this upcoming international break. The two leagues confirmed their decision by releasing a statement earlier this week citing the mandatory quarantine periods as issues that would interfere in club activities.
50 nations remain on the UK's Covid 'Red List' as protocol states that citizens or residents have to complete a quarantine period as they enter the country. Argentina and Brazil are among a host of nations including countries from Africa and other South American countries.
“We have faced global problems together in the past and must continue to do so in the future. The release of players in the upcoming international windows is a matter of great urgency and importance. I am grateful for the support and cooperation from many stakeholders in the game during this challenging period. I am calling on a show of solidarity from every member association, every league, and every club to do what is both right and fair for the global game," said Infantino in a statement released on FIFA’s official website.
"Many of the best players in the world compete in leagues in England and Spain, and we believe these countries also share the responsibility to preserve and protect the sporting integrity of competitions around the world. On the issue of quarantine restrictions in England, for players returning from red-list countries, I have written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and appealed for the necessary support, in particular, so players are not deprived of the opportunity of representing their countries in qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup," he added.
"I have suggested that an approach similar to that adopted by the UK government for the final stages of the Euro 2020 be implemented for the upcoming international matches. Together we have shown solidarity and unity in the fight against Covid-19. Now, I am urging everyone to ensure the release of international players for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifier.
