Reports | Real Madrid make opening bid of €160m for PSG’s Kylian Mbappe

The France forward hopes to complete a deal to the Santiago Bernabeu before the end of the transfer window. The 22-year-old has less than a year remaining on his contract and further reports have revealed that he has turned down no fewer than six different contract extension proposals from PSG. Despite the arrival of Lionel Messi from Barcelona, Mbappe has made it clear that he would like to move to Real Madrid. It is understood that agreeing on personal terms with Madrid will not be a problem for the Frenchman.