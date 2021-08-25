Reports | Real Madrid make opening bid of €160m for PSG’s Kylian Mbappe
Today at 3:33 PM
According to the Guardian, PSG has received a bid of €160 million from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe who hopes to seal a move to the Spanish club. The French international has less than a year remaining on his contract and has turned down several contract extension offers from the French giants.
Mbappe has made over 174 appearances for the French club, scoring 133 goals and providing 63 assists. The Frenchman was also instrumental in helping the club secure three Ligue 1 titles, three Coupe de France, and two Coupe de la Ligue during his stint with PSG.
PSG is considering an offer of €160 million from Real Madrid for the transfer of the World Cup winner. Mbappe has been linked with the Spanish giants for several months despite Madrid suffering an estimated €300m in losses over the course of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The France forward hopes to complete a deal to the Santiago Bernabeu before the end of the transfer window. The 22-year-old has less than a year remaining on his contract and further reports have revealed that he has turned down no fewer than six different contract extension proposals from PSG. Despite the arrival of Lionel Messi from Barcelona, Mbappe has made it clear that he would like to move to Real Madrid. It is understood that agreeing on personal terms with Madrid will not be a problem for the Frenchman.
Real Madrid views this as one of their most important transfers in recent history, with President Florentino Perez personally involved in talks with the French club. With talks ongoing at a steady pace, PSG has to make an imminent decision or else risk losing the Frenchman on Bosman transfer. It is understood that Real Madrid is willing to wait until next summer if a deal doesn't materialize this summer but a deal could be struck between both clubs as Mbappe is keen to complete a transfer this month.
