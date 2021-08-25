Kylian Mbappe wants to leave PSG but his departure will be on our terms, claims Leonardo

Mbappe has entered the final 12 months of his remaining deal at PSG and is yet to accept an agreement with the French club over an extension. Real Madrid has been strongly linked with the 22-year-old and Goal.com had reported that they had made an opening offer of €160 million earlier this week.

Mbappe has made over 174 appearances for the French outfit, scoring 133 goals and providing 63 assists. The France star also paved the way for the club in securing three Ligue 1 titles, three Coupe de France, and two Coupe de la Ligue during his time at the club. The sporting director of PSG provided an update on the current situation, stating that the transfer if at all happens, will be as per the club's terms.

"Kylian Mbappe wants to leave, that seems clear. If Real Madrid are making an offer, that seems clear... Me, I am giving a position, that, I think, is clear for everyone. We cannot, the week before the end of the window, change our plans. If he wants to leave, we will not hold him back, but on our terms."

In terms of our position on Real, it seems like a strategy to try to get a no from us, to show that they have tried everything, and to wait for a year to get him for free. For the last 2 years, Real Madrid have been behaving like this, it is not correct, illegal even, because they contacted the player. It is unacceptable for us, because it is not correct,” revealed Leonardo to RMC Sport