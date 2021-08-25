2021 Durand Cup | Mohammedan Sporting Club to kick-start tournament against Indian Army

The groups and fixtures for the much anticipated 130th edition of the Durand Cup, Asia's oldest football tournament, has now been confirmed.16 teams across four groups will challenge for one of the oldest and most prestigious honours in Indian football to be played in and around Kolkata from 5th September – 3rd October 2021 3 PM onwards on all days till the quarter-final stage, except the opening match which starts at 4:15 PM. The timings for the semi-finals and the final match will be confirmed later. The tournament is jointly organised by the Indian Armed Forces and the Government of West Bengal.