2021 AFC Cup | ATK-Mohun Bagan enter inter-zonal semi-final, Bengaluru bow out with a win

Today at 1:25 PM
ATK-Mohun Bagan qualified for the inter-zonal semi-final of the ongoing 2021 AFC Cup with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Bangladeshi side Bashundhara Kings, on Tuesday evening. Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC, already eliminated, ended their campaign with a 6-2 win over Maziya Sports and Recreation club.
ATK-Mohun Bagan FC, needing just a draw to qualify for the inter-zonal semi-finals, were tested through thick and thin by a spirited Bashundhara Kings FC in their last group stage match at the National Stadium, in Male, on Tuesday evening. However, the Bangladeshi side, forfeited a 0-1 lead in the second half with a man down, to allow the ISL side to walk away with a point.
Jonathan Fernandes’ opening goal in the 28th minute was enough to put the Kolkata-based side under pressure. But, ATK-Mohun Bagan, with the numerical advantage for entirety of the match following the half-time whistle, managed to sneak one through via a David Williams strike to salvage a point and end the group at the top spot. The Mariners’ will be up against the Winner of the Central Asia Final on September 22.
Meanwhile, the other ISL side – Bengaluru FC, already eliminated from the continental tourney, ended their campaign with an emphatic 6-2 win over Maldives-based Maziya Sports and Recreation club at the same venue, in a late kick-off. Young Bidyasagar Singh scored a brace, while Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Leon Augustin, and Shivasakhti Narayanan were also on the scoresheet.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.