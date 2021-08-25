2021 AFC Cup | ATK-Mohun Bagan enter inter-zonal semi-final, Bengaluru bow out with a win

Jonathan Fernandes’ opening goal in the 28th minute was enough to put the Kolkata-based side under pressure. But, ATK-Mohun Bagan, with the numerical advantage for entirety of the match following the half-time whistle, managed to sneak one through via a David Williams strike to salvage a point and end the group at the top spot. The Mariners’ will be up against the Winner of the Central Asia Final on September 22.