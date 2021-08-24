Reports | Manchester United believe move for Eduardo Camavinga is unlikely

However, with Manchester United looking for a new midfielder, reports have indicated that the Red Devils believe Camavinga is their top target to replace Nemanja Matic. But ESPN has reported that while the club is keen on a move for the 18-year-old, they believe that signing him is unlikely as Camavinga is reportedly keen on staying in France. The report has further indicated that the midfielder is also open to a move to Spain although PSG are his top suitors and destination at the moment.