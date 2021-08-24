Reports | Manchester United believe move for Eduardo Camavinga is unlikely
Today at 6:39 PM
According to ESPN, while Manchester United are keen on signing Eduardo Camavinga, but the club believes that a move is unlikely as the midfielder is keen on staying in France. The 18-year-old has only one year left on his contract with Rennes and is reportedly set to leave the club this summer.
Even before his first cap for France, Eduardo Camavinga has been considered to be a highly rated prospect but his appearances for Les Blues’ has only confirmed and re-affirmed that for many. The midfielder has thrived for Stade Rennes over the years but now at 18, has been heavily linked with a move away from France. That hasn’t been helped by the fact that Camavinga has only one year left on his current contract and reportedly wants to leave Rennes for a new club.
However, with Manchester United looking for a new midfielder, reports have indicated that the Red Devils believe Camavinga is their top target to replace Nemanja Matic. But ESPN has reported that while the club is keen on a move for the 18-year-old, they believe that signing him is unlikely as Camavinga is reportedly keen on staying in France. The report has further indicated that the midfielder is also open to a move to Spain although PSG are his top suitors and destination at the moment.
But the Parisians’ move for Lionel Messi does complicate things and force them to adjust their wage structure combined with the lack of finances for La Liga sides, it means that a move might be on the cards. However, ESPN has further reported that to facilitate a move, Manchester United will have to raise funds by any players they sell before making their move, especially after Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho’s arrivals.
