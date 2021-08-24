Reports | Jordi Alba to take wage reduction to further decrease Barcelona's wage bill

The Spaniard, who is under contract at Camp Nou until 2024, is understood to have taken a significant pay cut which would cut his wages by as much as 25 percent and is also said to defer a part of his salary. ESPN has further reported that the Spanish clubs are in talks with Sergio Busquets and Sergi Roberto as well in order to decrease their salaries. It is understood that both players are willing to modify their contracts, but the exact structure is being worked on.