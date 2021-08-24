Reports | Chelsea weighing up loan move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez
Today at 8:28 PM
According to Goal, Chelsea have been offered Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez on a loan deal with a loan fee and an option to buy at the end of the season. Reports have indicated that Thomas Tuchel is considering reinforcing the squad by bringing in a few more players during this transfer window.
Saul Niguez underwent a turbulent 2020-21 season as the Spaniard lost his starting spot under Diego Simeone which has seen the Spaniard unhappy with his game-time. However, reports have indicated that the midfielder's agents are targeting a move away from the Wanda Metropolitano to one of England's top clubs this summer. Both Manchester United and Chelsea are said to be interested in a move although nothing has materialized.
But Goal has revealed that Saul could be joining Chelsea on a temporary loan move until the end of the season. The report has revealed that Thomas Tuchel sees the Spaniard as a valuable addition to the squad and has opted to include an option to buy the player if he impresses during his time at Stamford Bridge. The Los Rojiblancos enjoy a good relationship with the London club as they look to free up some funds on their wage bill to finance a move for Hertha Berlin striker Matheus Cunha.
Goal has further reported that Saul's wages of €7 million a year will need to be covered by the loan club. The 26-year-old does have a €150 million release clause in his contract, although Chelsea could negotiate an option to buy at around €45 million if they choose to go through with the deal. The Spanish playmaker has scored 43 goals and provided 20 assists in 339 appearances for Atletico Madrid.
